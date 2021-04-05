In the last trading session, 1,070,347 shares of the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.(NASDAQ:BHAT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.23 Million. BHAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.4, offering almost -70.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.23% since then. We note from Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 Million.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BHAT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT): Trading Information

Instantly BHAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.67 on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.0292 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 123.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 35.58 day(s).

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 13.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.34% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares, and 9.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.42%. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.36% of the shares, which is about 541.9 Thousand shares worth $482.29 Thousand.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 0.41% or 164.55 Thousand shares worth $146.45 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.