In today’s recent session, 1,147,142 shares of the eXp World Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXPI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.5, and it changed around -$2.82 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.88 Billion. EXPI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90, offering almost -111.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 91.53% since then. We note from eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 Million.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EXPI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. eXp World Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI): Trading Information Today

Although EXPI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $48.60 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.35% year-to-date, but still down -0.1099 over the last five days. On the other hand, eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 67.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXPI is forecast to be at a low of $67 and a high of $75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +76.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.6%. eXp World Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 369.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.15% of eXp World Holdings, Inc. shares, and 22.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.45%. eXp World Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 254 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.43% of the shares, which is about 8.19 Million shares worth $258.48 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.19% or 3.78 Million shares worth $119.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2351944 shares worth $49.85 Million, making up 3.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.77 Million shares worth around $55.74 Million, which represents about 2.9% of the total shares outstanding.