In the last trading session, 1,527,878 shares of the Dynavax Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:DVAX) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.73, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.1 Billion. DVAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.44, offering almost -27.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.3% since then. We note from Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.01 Million.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DVAX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX): Trading Information

Although DVAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.56 on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.19% year-to-date, but still down -0.0535 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 84.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DVAX is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +105.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 64.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) projections and forecasts

Dynavax Technologies Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +125.23 percent over the past six months and at a -208.2% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +86.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 122.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 618.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.11 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Corporation to make $63.83 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $11.36 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 420.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.5%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 65.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, and 74.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.4%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock is held by 199 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.55% of the shares, which is about 11.95 Million shares worth $53.16 Million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with 9.62% or 10.9 Million shares worth $48.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 9362501 shares worth $81.92 Million, making up 8.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 6.37 Million shares worth around $40.17 Million, which represents about 5.62% of the total shares outstanding.