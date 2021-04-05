In the last trading session, 1,070,000,000 shares of the DoorDash, Inc.(NYSE:DASH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $133.14, and it changed around $2.01 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.8 Billion. DASH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $256.09, offering almost -92.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $121, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.12% since then. We note from DoorDash, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 Million.

DoorDash, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended DASH as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. DoorDash, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $173.07, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DASH is forecast to be at a low of $150 and a high of $195. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +46.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. DoorDash, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of DoorDash, Inc. shares, and 90.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.72%. DoorDash, Inc. stock is held by 190 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 21.7% of the shares, which is about 62.97 Million shares worth $8.99 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 17.93% or 52.03 Million shares worth $7.43 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1045221 shares worth $149.21 Million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $148.19 Million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.