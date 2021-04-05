In today’s recent session, 1,504,150 shares of the China Pharma Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CPHI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.9 Million. CPHI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.63, offering almost -69.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from China Pharma Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 Million.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CPHI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI): Trading Information Today

Instantly CPHI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.63 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.1545 over the last five days. On the other hand, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 134.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 41.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 368.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPHI is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +368.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 368.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.6%. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.87% of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. shares, and 2.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.65%. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.74% of the shares, which is about 793.88 Thousand shares worth $353.91 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.52% or 235Thousand shares worth $104.76 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 195000 shares worth $86.93 Thousand, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd held roughly 40Thousand shares worth around $17.38 Thousand, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.