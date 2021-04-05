In the last trading session, 1,972,902 shares of the CarLotz, Inc.(NASDAQ:LOTZ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.54, and it changed around $0.41 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $857.07 Million. LOTZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.9, offering almost -71.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.46% since then. We note from CarLotz, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.32 Million.

CarLotz, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LOTZ as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CarLotz, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ): Trading Information

Instantly LOTZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.04- on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.0419 over the last five days. On the other hand, CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 191.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LOTZ is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +191.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 191.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CarLotz, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -201.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.