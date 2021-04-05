In the last trading session, 7,911,435 shares of the Canoo Inc.(NASDAQ:GOEV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.99, and it changed around -$0.04 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.14 Billion. GOEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.9, offering almost -176.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.23% since then. We note from Canoo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.37 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Canoo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GOEV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Canoo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.
Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV): Trading Information
Although GOEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.28 on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.35% year-to-date, but still down -0.2977 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -0.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 66.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOEV is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +100.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Canoo Inc. (GOEV) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canoo Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -12.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.68% of Canoo Inc. shares, and 4.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.88%. Canoo Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Luxor Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.06% of the shares, which is about 2.5 Million shares worth $34.5 Million.
Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 1.06% or 2.5 Million shares worth $34.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored