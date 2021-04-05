In the last trading session, 1,650,640 shares of the Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:CLBS) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.9, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.06 Million. CLBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.89, offering almost -157.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.21% since then. We note from Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.51 Million.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLBS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 426.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLBS is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +426.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 426.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.9%. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 71.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.67% of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 24.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.28%. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.76% of the shares, which is about 1.05 Million shares worth $1.5 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.58% or 342.61 Thousand shares worth $489.93 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 242446 shares worth $346.7 Thousand, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 94.92 Thousand shares worth around $135.73 Thousand, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.