In today’s recent session, 893,718 shares of the Auris Medical Holding Ltd.(NASDAQ:EARS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.1, and it changed around -$0.32 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.17 Million. EARS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.6, offering almost -112.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.726, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.58% since then. We note from Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 610.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 Million.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EARS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS): Trading Information Today

Although EARS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.63- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still down -0.0828 over the last five days. On the other hand, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 491.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 168.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 361.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EARS is forecast to be at a low of $14.3 and a high of $14.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +361.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 361.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.43% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares, and 1.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.52%. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.86% of the shares, which is about 63.92 Thousand shares worth $167.47 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.85% or 63.02 Thousand shares worth $165.11 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.