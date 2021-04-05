In today’s recent session, 1,816,923 shares of the ATIF Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:ATIF) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.4, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.14 Million. ATIF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -160.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.57% since then. We note from ATIF Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.84 Million.

ATIF Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ATIF as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF): Trading Information Today

Instantly ATIF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.51 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still up 0.0446 over the last five days. On the other hand, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ATIF Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.68% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares, and 1.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.98%. ATIF Holdings Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.65% of the shares, which is about 334.09 Thousand shares worth $310.7 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.27% or 137.8 Thousand shares worth $128.15 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.