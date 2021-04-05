In the last trading session, 1,050,000,000 shares of the Asensus Surgical, Inc.(NYSE:ASXC) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.5, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $814.06 Million. ASXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.95, offering almost -98.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.43% since then. We note from Asensus Surgical, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.53 Million.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ASXC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Asensus Surgical, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC): Trading Information

Instantly ASXC has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.80- on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.6% year-to-date, but still down -0.0789 over the last five days. On the other hand, Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.45, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -58.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASXC is forecast to be at a low of $1.45 and a high of $1.45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -58.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) projections and forecasts

Asensus Surgical, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +907.48 percent over the past six months and at a -58.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +82.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 138.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Asensus Surgical, Inc. to make $1.63 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $600Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 133.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.6%. Asensus Surgical, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 90.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.79% of Asensus Surgical, Inc. shares, and 9.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.14%. Asensus Surgical, Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 2.16 Million shares worth $1.35 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.61% or 1.43 Million shares worth $891.88 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1496006 shares worth $935Thousand, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 577.95 Thousand shares worth around $361.22 Thousand, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.