In the last trading session, 1,050,000,000 shares of the Yatsen Holding Limited(NYSE:YSG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.69, and it changed around $0.34 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.02 Billion. YSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.47, offering almost -100.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.42% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 Million.

Yatsen Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended YSG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Yatsen Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 4.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares, and 23.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.97%. Yatsen Holding Limited stock is held by 98 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.27% of the shares, which is about 44.71 Million shares worth $760.05 Million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 1.44% or 5.71 Million shares worth $97.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1337823 shares worth $22.74 Million, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund held roughly 1.13 Million shares worth around $19.18 Million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.