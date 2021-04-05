In today’s recent session, 5,529,225 shares of the RLX Technology Inc.(NYSE:RLX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.3, and it changed around -$0.65 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.55 Billion. RLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35, offering almost -239.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.4% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.4 Million.

RLX Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RLX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. RLX Technology Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -368.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Biggest Investors

New World Fund, Inc. and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 4124512 shares worth $92.8 Million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 1.39 Million shares worth around $24.42 Million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.