In today’s recent session, 1,226,849 shares of the Mogo Inc.(NASDAQ:MOGO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.66, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $453.73 Million. MOGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.29, offering almost -27.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 92.44% since then. We note from Mogo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 Million.

Mogo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MOGO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO): Trading Information Today

Although MOGO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.10 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.1392 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) is 0.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 606.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 169.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.96, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 34.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOGO is forecast to be at a low of $11.15 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +65.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mogo Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.49% of Mogo Inc. shares, and 5.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.65%. Mogo Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Fortress Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.61% of the shares, which is about 1.35 Million shares worth $5.09 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.65% or 854.05 Thousand shares worth $3.22 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.