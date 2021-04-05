In the last trading session, 3,125,834 shares of the Aeterna Zentaris Inc.(NASDAQ:AEZS) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.86 Million. AEZS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.62, offering almost -223.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.11% since then. We note from Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.81 Million.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AEZS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS): Trading Information

Although AEZS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.42 on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.63% year-to-date, but still down -0.0427 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 301.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEZS is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +301.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 301.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.1%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, and 3.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.27%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 527.85 Thousand shares worth $224.6 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.25% or 185.5 Thousand shares worth $78.93 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.