In the last trading session, 3,190,000,000 shares of the Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE:AMRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.6, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $979.62 Million. AMRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.45, offering almost -12.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.67% since then. We note from Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 Million.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AMRX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX): Trading Information

Although AMRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.99- on Friday, Mar 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.44% year-to-date, but still down -0.0308 over the last five days. On the other hand, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.22, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMRX is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) projections and forecasts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +70.1 percent over the past six months and at a 25.4% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $514.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $527.32 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $498.53 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.5%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 95.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -12.1% per year for the next five years.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.29% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 68.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.88%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 190 institutions, with Fosun International Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.5% of the shares, which is about 21.52 Million shares worth $98.35 Million.

Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with 10.92% or 16.21 Million shares worth $74.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 9306210 shares worth $38.71 Million, making up 6.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.38 Million shares worth around $15.44 Million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.