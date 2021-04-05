In today’s recent session, 1,112,646 shares of the Ambow Education Holding Ltd.(NYSE:AMBO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.56 Million. AMBO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.43, offering almost -174.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.74% since then. We note from Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 Million.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AMBO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO): Trading Information Today

Instantly AMBO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.60- on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0206 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 346.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 333.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $270, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11438.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMBO is forecast to be at a low of $270 and a high of $270. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11438.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11438.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.2%. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -312.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares, and 1.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.22%. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.73% of the shares, which is about 151.77 Thousand shares worth $329.35 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.49% or 101.66 Thousand shares worth $220.6 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.