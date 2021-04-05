In the last trading session, 1,957,358 shares of the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.7, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $202.21 Million. ACRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -72.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.59% since then. We note from AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.2 Million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ACRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX): Trading Information

Although ACRX has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.72 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.0119 over the last five days. On the other hand, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.21, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 206.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACRX is forecast to be at a low of $0.83 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +429.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $990Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $1.56 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $386Million and $2.02 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 156.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.04% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 24.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.22%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.74% of the shares, which is about 5.64 Million shares worth $6.99 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.34% or 3.98 Million shares worth $4.93 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2434573 shares worth $3.02 Million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.88 Million shares worth around $3.54 Million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.