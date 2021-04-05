In the last trading session, 3,200,000,000 shares of the 3D Systems Corporation(NYSE:DDD) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.05, and it changed around -$0.39 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.36 Billion. DDD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.5, offering almost -108.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.99% since then. We note from 3D Systems Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.12 Million.

3D Systems Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended DDD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. 3D Systems Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD): Trading Information

Although DDD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $28.97 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.0037 over the last five days. On the other hand, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is -0.3% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.43, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DDD is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $31. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +14.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) projections and forecasts

3D Systems Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +450.92 percent over the past six months and at a -327.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 40.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +125% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 115.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.3%. 3D Systems Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -107.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.5% of 3D Systems Corporation shares, and 68.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.05%. 3D Systems Corporation stock is held by 342 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.56% of the shares, which is about 19.32 Million shares worth $202.44 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.01% or 12.43 Million shares worth $130.25 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 8313583 shares worth $297.96 Million, making up 6.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund held roughly 8Million shares worth around $45.52 Million, which represents about 6.44% of the total shares outstanding.