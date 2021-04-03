YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s traded shares stood at 1,070,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $73.78, to imply an increase of 2.17% or $1.57 in intraday trading. The YETI share’s 52-week high remains $80.89, putting it -9.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.53. The company has a valuation of $6.43 Billion, with an average of 1.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YETI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) trade information

After registering a 2.17% upside in the last session, YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $75.31 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.59%, and 3.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.76%. Short interest in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) saw shorts transact 6.13 Million shares and set a 4.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $82.46, implying an increase of 11.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $66 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YETI has been trading 35.54% off suggested target high and -10.54% from its likely low.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing YETI Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) shares are +62.8% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.04% against 12.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.8% this quarter before jumping 9.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $217.91 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $301.72 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $174.41 Million and $188.58 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.9% before jumping 60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 203.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s Major holders

YETI Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 10.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.56% of the shares at 109.58% float percentage. In total, 455 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12Million shares (or 13.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $821.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.05 Million shares, or about 9.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $551.46 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5,678,663 shares. This is just over 6.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $388.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.05 Million, or 3.49% of the shares, all valued at about $200.45 Million.