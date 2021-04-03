WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s traded shares stood at 217,338 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.37, to imply an increase of 1.16% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The WSFS share’s 52-week high remains $55.18, putting it -9.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21. The company has a valuation of $2.39 Billion, with an average of 441.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 633.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WSFS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) trade information

After registering a 1.16% upside in the last session, WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.16 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1%, and -4.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.23%. Short interest in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) saw shorts transact 1.9 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.7, implying an increase of 8.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $58.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WSFS has been trading 16.14% off suggested target high and -0.73% from its likely low.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

WSFS Dividends

WSFS Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 26 and April 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WSFS Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 0.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.94%.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s Major holders

WSFS Financial Corporation insiders hold 1.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.29% of the shares at 92.54% float percentage. In total, 257 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.41 Million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $197.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.76 Million shares, or about 7.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $168.96 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,489,123 shares. This is just over 5.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $132.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.25 Million, or 4.74% of the shares, all valued at about $101.07 Million.