WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s traded shares stood at 660,259 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.45, to imply an increase of 3.2% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The WETF share’s 52-week high remains $6.49, putting it -0.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.15. The company has a valuation of $966.31 Million, with an average of 941.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 907.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give WETF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) trade information

After registering a 3.2% upside in the last session, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.48- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.77%, and 12.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.56%. Short interest in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) saw shorts transact 8.96 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.92, implying a decline of -8.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $7.4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WETF has been trading 14.73% off suggested target high and -30.23% from its likely low.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $70.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $72.02 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $63.87 Million and $58.13 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10% before jumping 23.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -207.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.58% annually.

WETF Dividends

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 29 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 1.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.76%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s Major holders

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. insiders hold 26.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.65% of the shares at 92.89% float percentage. In total, 217 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.4 Million shares (or 13.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $109.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.84 Million shares, or about 12.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $100.77 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7,472,762 shares. This is just over 4.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.21 Million, or 3.48% of the shares, all valued at about $18.96 Million.