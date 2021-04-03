NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)’s traded shares stood at 3,190,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.67, to imply a decline of -0.29% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The NEP share’s 52-week high remains $88.29, putting it -21.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.29. The company has a valuation of $5.52 Billion, with an average of 462.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 796.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NEP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) trade information

After registering a -0.29% downside in the last session, NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $74.53 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.06%, and -3.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.38%. Short interest in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) saw shorts transact 2.42 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $84.11, implying an increase of 15.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $63 and $101 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEP has been trading 38.98% off suggested target high and -13.31% from its likely low.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NextEra Energy Partners, LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) shares are +21.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -366.67% against 6.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 108.3% this quarter before falling -37.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 54.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $313.22 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $355.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $212Million and $338.1 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.7% before jumping 5.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -30.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 46.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41.9% annually.

NEP Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners, LP has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a forward dividend ratio of 2.46, with the share yield ticking at 3.41% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.79%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)’s Major holders

NextEra Energy Partners, LP insiders hold 2.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.28% of the shares at 86.23% float percentage. In total, 429 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Neuberger Berman Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.82 Million shares (or 6.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $323.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jennison Associates LLC with 3.31 Million shares, or about 4.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $221.83 Million.

We also have First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and PGIM Jennison Utility Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds roughly 1,802,326 shares. This is just over 2.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $130.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.74 Million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about $126.2 Million.