Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)’s traded shares stood at 256,089 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.31, to imply an increase of 1.97% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The KRA share’s 52-week high remains $45.89, putting it -23% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.82. The company has a valuation of $1.19 Billion, with an average of 337.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 296.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) trade information

After registering a 1.97% upside in the last session, Kraton Corporation (KRA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $38.83 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 3.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.5%, and -7.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.26%. Short interest in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) saw shorts transact 1.1 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Kraton Corporation (KRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kraton Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kraton Corporation (KRA) shares are +109.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.34% against 18.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.1% this quarter before jumping 73.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $400.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $419.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $427.27 Million and $355.68 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.2% before jumping 18.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.74% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -543.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13% annually.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)’s Major holders

Kraton Corporation insiders hold 2.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.48% of the shares at 101.67% float percentage. In total, 267 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.88 Million shares (or 15.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $135.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.22 Million shares, or about 10.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $89.38 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kraton Corporation (KRA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,134,415 shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 927.82 Thousand, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about $26.26 Million.