KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s traded shares stood at 208,351 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.59, to imply an increase of 9.12% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The KBSF share’s 52-week high remains $5.83, putting it -62.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.32. The company has a valuation of $9.28 Million, with an average of 512.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 289.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KBSF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) trade information

After registering a 9.12% upside in the last session, KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.49- this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 34.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.26%, and -13.29% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 22.11%. Short interest in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) saw shorts transact 21.41 Million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 99.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Major holders

KBS Fashion Group Limited insiders hold 43.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.37% of the shares at 21.85% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 123.8 Thousand shares (or 4.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $363.97 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.31 Thousand shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.86 Thousand.