Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)’s traded shares stood at 275,887 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.81, to imply an increase of 2.4% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The TACO share’s 52-week high remains $11.75, putting it -19.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.97. The company has a valuation of $360.59 Million, with an average of 292.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 289.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TACO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) trade information

After registering a 2.4% upside in the last session, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.12 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 3.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.7%, and -9.17% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 8.28%. Short interest in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) saw shorts transact 664.53 Million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.25, implying an increase of 35.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TACO has been trading 52.91% off suggested target high and 12.13% from its likely low.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $115.06 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $120.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $109.81 Million and $104.32 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.8% before jumping 15.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.68% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 24.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

TACO Dividends

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 1.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)’s Major holders

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. insiders hold 16.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.58% of the shares at 85.47% float percentage. In total, 151 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Belfer Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.54 Million shares (or 9.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 3.03 Million shares, or about 8.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $27.49 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1,438,200 shares. This is just over 3.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 813.5 Thousand, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about $7.37 Million.