Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s traded shares stood at 463,440 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.44, to imply an increase of 2.69% or $1.19 in intraday trading. The BHF share’s 52-week high remains $48.29, putting it -6.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.85. The company has a valuation of $3.87 Billion, with an average of 910.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 891.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give BHF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.25.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) trade information

After registering a 2.69% upside in the last session, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $45.47 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.47%, and 10.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.51%. Short interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) saw shorts transact 3.17 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.18, implying a decline of -4.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BHF has been trading 16.64% off suggested target high and -20.77% from its likely low.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brighthouse Financial, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) shares are +68.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -200.35% against 7.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.9% this quarter before jumping 2418.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.1 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.1 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.04 Billion and $1.99 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.9% before jumping 5.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -71.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.74% annually.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s Major holders

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. insiders hold 0.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.25% of the shares at 89.72% float percentage. In total, 557 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.91 Million shares (or 11.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $358.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.52 Million shares, or about 9.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $308.59 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 6,648,863 shares. This is just over 7.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $240.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.95 Million, or 3.38% of the shares, all valued at about $106.81 Million.