American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s traded shares stood at 445,589 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.87, to imply an increase of 0.51% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The AFIN share’s 52-week high remains $10.69, putting it -8.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.74. The company has a valuation of $1.07 Billion, with an average of 566.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 590.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AFIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) trade information

After registering a 0.51% upside in the last session, American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.18 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 3.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.96%, and 10.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.84%. Short interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) saw shorts transact 3.66 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.17, implying an increase of 3.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.5 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AFIN has been trading 11.45% off suggested target high and -3.75% from its likely low.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $77.24 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $79.45 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $76.23 Million and $74.56 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.3% before jumping 6.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -258.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AFIN Dividends

American Finance Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 24, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.85, with the share yield ticking at 8.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s Major holders

American Finance Trust, Inc. insiders hold 0.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.47% of the shares at 51.7% float percentage. In total, 276 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.66 Million shares (or 14.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $116.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.72 Million shares, or about 9.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $79.63 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 4,792,427 shares. This is just over 4.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.13 Million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about $23.24 Million.