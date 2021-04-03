Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s traded shares stood at 820,006 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.57, to imply a decline of -3.32% or -$1.7 in intraday trading. The VIR share’s 52-week high remains $141.01, putting it -184.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.31. The company has a valuation of $6.34 Billion, with an average of 658.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VIR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

After registering a -3.32% downside in the last session, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $54.20 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 8.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.94%, and -25.72% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 85.1%. Short interest in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw shorts transact 8.36 Million shares and set a 4.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78.83, implying an increase of 59.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $135 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIR has been trading 172.34% off suggested target high and -37.46% from its likely low.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vir Biotechnology, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) shares are +44.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.97% against 7.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 70.4% this quarter before falling -159.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 338.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $98.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.72 Million and $66.99 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1624.9% before falling -68.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 56.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.8% annually.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. insiders hold 14.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.65% of the shares at 98.48% float percentage. In total, 197 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.62 Million shares (or 17.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $605.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 11.3 Million shares, or about 8.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $302.64 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 5,427,068 shares. This is just over 4.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $145.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.21 Million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about $59.09 Million.