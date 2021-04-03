Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s traded shares stood at 314,084 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.42, to imply an increase of 2.98% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The VERO share’s 52-week high remains $5.9, putting it -143.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.6. The company has a valuation of $130.61 Million, with an average of 340.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VERO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

After registering a 2.98% upside in the last session, Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.45- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.22%, and -8.33% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 39.88%. Short interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) saw shorts transact 902.78 Million shares and set a 902.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 127.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VERO has been trading 230.58% off suggested target high and 3.31% from its likely low.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Venus Concept Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) shares are +4.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -79.19% against 22.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 91.1% this quarter before jumping 66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $21.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.28 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.51 Million and $15.59 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.8% before jumping 49.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 62.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Major holders

Venus Concept Inc. insiders hold 3.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.02% of the shares at 67.63% float percentage. In total, 69 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Essex Woodlands Management Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.42 Million shares (or 23.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is DAFNA Capital Management, LLC with 1.5 Million shares, or about 2.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.6 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 609,965 shares. This is just over 1.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 409.65 Thousand, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about $1.07 Million.