Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)’s traded shares stood at 1,080,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $295.03, to imply an increase of 1.16% or $3.37 in intraday trading. The MTN share’s 52-week high remains $333.95, putting it -13.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $129.52. The company has a valuation of $11.89 Billion, with an average of 799.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 476.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MTN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.62.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) trade information

After registering a 1.16% upside in the last session, Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $295.6 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.37%, and -6.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.76%. Short interest in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) saw shorts transact 1.19 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $323.73, implying an increase of 9.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $277 and $415 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTN has been trading 40.66% off suggested target high and -6.11% from its likely low.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vail Resorts, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) shares are +37.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.59% against 30%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.3% this quarter before jumping 16% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $816.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $181.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $678.3 Million and $77.21 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.4% before jumping 135.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -4.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -66.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 69.81% annually.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)’s Major holders

Vail Resorts, Inc. insiders hold 1.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.59% of the shares at 100.93% float percentage. In total, 629 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.92 Million shares (or 12.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.37 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BAMCO Inc. with 4.42 Million shares, or about 10.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.23 Billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Baron Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2,184,612 shares. This is just over 5.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $609.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2Million, or 4.97% of the shares, all valued at about $557.92 Million.