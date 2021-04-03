Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.02, to imply an increase of 3.03% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The UE share’s 52-week high remains $18.19, putting it -6.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.45. The company has a valuation of $1.99 Billion, with an average of 954.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 874.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Urban Edge Properties (UE), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give UE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

After registering a 3.03% upside in the last session, Urban Edge Properties (UE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.41 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 2.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.55%, and 1.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.53%. Short interest in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw shorts transact 2.98 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.88, implying a decline of -0.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.5 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UE has been trading 17.51% off suggested target high and -20.68% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Urban Edge Properties share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Urban Edge Properties (UE) shares are +81.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.09% against -2.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -97.5% this quarter before falling -92.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $67.55 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $67.69 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $69.29 Million and $62.88 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.5% before jumping 7.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.3% annually.

Urban Edge Properties has its next earnings report out on May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Urban Edge Properties has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 3.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.22%.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s Major holders

Urban Edge Properties insiders hold 5.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.74% of the shares at 108.03% float percentage. In total, 291 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.88 Million shares (or 13.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $205.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.3 Million shares, or about 13.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $198.01 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Urban Edge Properties (UE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 5,139,769 shares. This is just over 4.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.12 Million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about $40.39 Million.