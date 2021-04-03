uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s traded shares stood at 608,949 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.11, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The QURE share’s 52-week high remains $71.45, putting it -109.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.58. The company has a valuation of $1.54 Billion, with an average of 688.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 478.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for uniQure N.V. (QURE), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QURE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.89.

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, uniQure N.V. (QURE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $36.28 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 5.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.66%, and -10.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.59%. Short interest in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) saw shorts transact 3.22 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.47, implying an increase of 103.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QURE has been trading 193.17% off suggested target high and 23.13% from its likely low.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing uniQure N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. uniQure N.V. (QURE) shares are -7.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -140.57% against 7.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -41.3% this quarter before jumping 297.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 483.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $2.08 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $140.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.19 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s Major holders

uniQure N.V. insiders hold 6.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.89% of the shares at 94.94% float percentage. In total, 231 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.45 Million shares (or 9.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $160.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 3.86 Million shares, or about 8.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $139.3 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the uniQure N.V. (QURE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund holds roughly 2,100,000 shares. This is just over 4.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 Million, or 3.6% of the shares, all valued at about $57.36 Million.