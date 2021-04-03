Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s traded shares stood at 3,240,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $289.15, to imply a decline of -3.07% or -$9.15 in intraday trading. The UI share’s 52-week high remains $401.81, putting it -38.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $136.4. The company has a valuation of $18.16 Billion, with an average of 260.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 131.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Ubiquiti Inc. (UI), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give UI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.31.

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) trade information

After registering a -3.07% downside in the last session, Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $401.8 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 28.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.34%, and -14.32% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 3.82%. Short interest in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) saw shorts transact 619.75 Million shares and set a 4.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $222.5, implying a decline of -23.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $126 and $370 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UI has been trading 27.96% off suggested target high and -56.42% from its likely low.

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ubiquiti Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) shares are +73.5% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.1% against 29%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.5% this quarter before jumping 50.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $443.8 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $436.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $337.42 Million and $315.52 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.5% before jumping 38.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 27.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.1% annually.

UI Dividends

Ubiquiti Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ubiquiti Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.6, with the share yield ticking at 0.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s Major holders

Ubiquiti Inc. insiders hold 89.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.53% of the shares at 72.56% float percentage. In total, 298 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 671.48 Thousand shares (or 1.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $187.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 555.72 Thousand shares, or about 0.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $154.77 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 172,945 shares. This is just over 0.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 148.46 Thousand, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about $41.35 Million.