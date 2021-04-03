Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s traded shares stood at 306,744 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.41, to imply an increase of 2.27% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The TCDA share’s 52-week high remains $32.99, putting it -509.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.74. The company has a valuation of $271.82 Million, with an average of 519.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 764.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Tricida, Inc. (TCDA), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TCDA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.03.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.33, implying an increase of 183.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCDA has been trading 269.69% off suggested target high and 10.91% from its likely low.

Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -42.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Major holders

Tricida, Inc. insiders hold 2.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.86% of the shares at 99.44% float percentage. In total, 173 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.61 Million shares (or 19.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 4.54 Million shares, or about 9.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $32.02 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1,094,193 shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 797.45 Thousand, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about $5.62 Million.