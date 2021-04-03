Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s traded shares stood at 621,777 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $87.63, to imply a decline of -0.7% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The TNDM share’s 52-week high remains $123.74, putting it -41.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $59.47. The company has a valuation of $5.48 Billion, with an average of 810.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 785.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TNDM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) trade information

After registering a -0.7% downside in the last session, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $89.70 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.22%, and -8.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.41%. Short interest in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) saw shorts transact 3.33 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $126.33, implying an increase of 44.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $95 and $150 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNDM has been trading 71.17% off suggested target high and 8.41% from its likely low.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) shares are -22.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -103.57% against 22.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 36% this quarter before jumping 80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $121.96 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $137.69 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $84.46 Million and $87.15 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.4% before jumping 58% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -33.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s Major holders

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.79% of the shares at 96.07% float percentage. In total, 426 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.24 Million shares (or 9.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $597.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.27 Million shares, or about 8.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $503.98 Million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 1,672,917 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $160.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.66 Million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about $159.08 Million.