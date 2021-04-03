Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.5, to imply an increase of 3.35% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The INN share’s 52-week high remains $11.32, putting it -7.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.38. The company has a valuation of $1.11 Billion, with an average of 858.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give INN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) trade information

After registering a 3.35% upside in the last session, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.73 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.67%, and 0.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.54%. Short interest in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) saw shorts transact 4.94 Million shares and set a 3.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.7, implying an increase of 11.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $12.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INN has been trading 19.05% off suggested target high and 4.76% from its likely low.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -334.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s Major holders

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. insiders hold 2.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.39% of the shares at 98.3% float percentage. In total, 331 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.87 Million shares (or 18.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $179.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.36 Million shares, or about 13.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $129.39 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7,078,353 shares. This is just over 6.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.65 Million, or 4.4% of the shares, all valued at about $24.55 Million.