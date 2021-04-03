Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s traded shares stood at 663,083 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.49, to imply a decline of -1.29% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The SBLK share’s 52-week high remains $17.88, putting it -23.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.86. The company has a valuation of $1.44 Billion, with an average of 1.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SBLK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

After registering a -1.29% downside in the last session, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.85 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 8.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.98%, and 5.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.1%. Short interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw shorts transact 523.51 Million shares and set a 393.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.71, implying an increase of 8.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBLK has been trading 38.03% off suggested target high and -30.99% from its likely low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Star Bulk Carriers Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) shares are +110.3% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1258.82% against 11.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 278.3% this quarter before jumping 415.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $167.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $187.12 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $105.55 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 59%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 158.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. insiders hold 13.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.36% of the shares at 68.79% float percentage. In total, 78 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 39.01 Million shares (or 39.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $344.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jefferies Group Inc with 7.13 Million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $63Million.

We also have Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Balanced Fund holds roughly 1,952,835 shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 447.45 Thousand, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about $6.3 Million.