SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s traded shares stood at 1,080,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.44, to imply an increase of 3.5% or $2.45 in intraday trading. The SLG share’s 52-week high remains $77.99, putting it -7.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.21. The company has a valuation of $5.02 Billion, with an average of 980.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SLG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) trade information

After registering a 3.5% upside in the last session, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $74.46 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.39%, and 1.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.58%. Short interest in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) saw shorts transact 9.81 Million shares and set a 6.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.15, implying a decline of -1.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $53 and $105 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLG has been trading 44.95% off suggested target high and -26.84% from its likely low.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SL Green Realty Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) shares are +56.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.3% against 5.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -110.6% this quarter before falling -125% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -3.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $193.67 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $196.2 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $222.63 Million and $195.89 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -13% before jumping 0.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 204.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.84% annually.

SLG Dividends

SL Green Realty Corp. has its next earnings report out on April 21, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SL Green Realty Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.64, with the share yield ticking at 5.2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.93%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s Major holders

SL Green Realty Corp. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.65% of the shares at 97.97% float percentage. In total, 529 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.89 Million shares (or 17.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $728.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.48 Million shares, or about 9.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $397.24 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 3,389,532 shares. This is just over 4.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $149.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.06 Million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about $126.19 Million.