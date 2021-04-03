SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)’s traded shares stood at 1,040,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.32, to imply an increase of 1.47% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The SPNT share’s 52-week high remains $11.5, putting it -11.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.62. The company has a valuation of $1.65 Billion, with an average of 609.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 474.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPNT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) trade information

After registering a 1.47% upside in the last session, SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.57 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 2.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.78%, and -1.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.4%. Short interest in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) saw shorts transact 947.12 Million shares and set a 2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 25.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPNT has been trading 25.97% off suggested target high and 25.97% from its likely low.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -29% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)’s Major holders

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares S&P Smallcap 600 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,703,173 shares. This is just over 5.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 Million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about $13.54 Million.