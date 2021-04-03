Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s traded shares stood at 473,141 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.6, to imply an increase of 1.98% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SIFY share’s 52-week high remains $5.89, putting it -63.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.67. The company has a valuation of $645.2 Million, with an average of 692.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SIFY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) trade information

After registering a 1.98% upside in the last session, Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.72- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.56%, and 4.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 183.46%. Short interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) saw shorts transact 1.28 Million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -43.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s Major holders

Sify Technologies Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.83% of the shares at 0.83% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 628.23 Thousand shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $797.85 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. with 261.93 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $332.65 Thousand.

We also have Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series holds roughly 91,200 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.82 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.63 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $42.92 Thousand.