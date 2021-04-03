The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s traded shares stood at 1,080,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $250, to imply an increase of 2.05% or $5.03 in intraday trading. The SMG share’s 52-week high remains $251.42, putting it -0.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $99.11. The company has a valuation of $13.93 Billion, with an average of 421.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 419.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SMG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.41.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) trade information

After registering a 2.05% upside in the last session, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $251.4 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.22%, and 11.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.54%. Short interest in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) saw shorts transact 875.65 Million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $266.4, implying an increase of 6.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $240 and $290 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMG has been trading 16% off suggested target high and -4% from its likely low.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) shares are +63.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 22.1% against 33.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.2% this quarter before falling -13.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.72 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.37 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.38 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -12.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.1% annually.

SMG Dividends

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has its next earnings report out on May 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a forward dividend ratio of 2.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.18%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s Major holders

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company insiders hold 26.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.45% of the shares at 89.53% float percentage. In total, 646 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.75 Million shares (or 8.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $946.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 3.71 Million shares, or about 6.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $738.21 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,099,905 shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $219.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 Million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about $227.78 Million.