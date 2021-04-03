Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ERII a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.67, implying an increase of 13.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ERII has been trading 20.23% off suggested target high and 9.78% from its likely low.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Energy Recovery, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) shares are +133.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -70% against 2.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 500% this quarter before falling -87.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $31Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.54 Million and $23.72 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.9% before falling -6.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 139.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s Major holders

Energy Recovery, Inc. insiders hold 14.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.85% of the shares at 66.34% float percentage. In total, 171 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Trigran Investments Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.54 Million shares (or 9.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $75.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.27 Million shares, or about 5.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $44.56 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,360,706 shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 994.09 Thousand, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about $17.5 Million.