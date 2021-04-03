Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s traded shares stood at 1,070,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.97, to imply an increase of 2.74% or $1.36 in intraday trading. The DAC share’s 52-week high remains $57.64, putting it -13.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.22. The company has a valuation of $1.05 Billion, with an average of 718.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 677.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Danaos Corporation (DAC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.9.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) trade information

After registering a 2.74% upside in the last session, Danaos Corporation (DAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $57.64 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 11.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.99%, and 26.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 137.84%. Short interest in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) saw shorts transact 1.1 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.25, implying an increase of 18.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DAC has been trading 31.45% off suggested target high and -5.83% from its likely low.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Danaos Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Danaos Corporation (DAC) shares are +594.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 97.49% against 11.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 116.4% this quarter before jumping 96.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $135.04 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $145.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $103.01 Million and $116.82 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.1% before jumping 24.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -20.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s Major holders

Danaos Corporation insiders hold 44.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.17% of the shares at 54.68% float percentage. In total, 46 institutions holds shares in the company, led by No Street GP LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.15 Million shares (or 5.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RBF Capital, LLC with 1.12 Million shares, or about 5.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $23.91 Million.

We also have SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Select Equity Fund and Forum Funds II-Acuitas U.S. Micro Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Danaos Corporation (DAC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Select Equity Fund holds roughly 3,533 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $146.76 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.5 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $75.01 Thousand.