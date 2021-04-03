BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s traded shares stood at 211,088 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.54, to imply an increase of 3.97% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The BV share’s 52-week high remains $18.04, putting it -2.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.16. The company has a valuation of $1.84 Billion, with an average of 230.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 272.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.13, implying a decline of -2.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BV has been trading 25.43% off suggested target high and -20.18% from its likely low.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BrightView Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) shares are +53.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.58% against -4.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 450% this quarter before falling -2.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $576.16 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $643.92 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $559.1 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -193.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.76% annually.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s Major holders

BrightView Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 2.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.23% of the shares at 97.24% float percentage. In total, 176 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 50.63 Million shares (or 48.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $765.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MSD Partners, L.P. with 11.81 Million shares, or about 11.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $178.63 Million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and Baron Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund holds roughly 2,092,195 shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 Million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about $18.45 Million.