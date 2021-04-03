Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s traded shares stood at 852,347 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.3, to imply an increase of 3.71% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The SVC share’s 52-week high remains $13.92, putting it -13.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.2. The company has a valuation of $2.03 Billion, with an average of 939.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 978.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Service Properties Trust (SVC), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SVC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) trade information

After registering a 3.71% upside in the last session, Service Properties Trust (SVC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.57 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.32%, and -1.68% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 7.05%. Short interest in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) saw shorts transact 3.65 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.67, implying an increase of 11.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SVC has been trading 13.82% off suggested target high and 5.69% from its likely low.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $277.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $356.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $483.78 Million and $214.94 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -42.7% before jumping 65.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -219.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

SVC Dividends

Service Properties Trust has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Service Properties Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.94%.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Major holders

Service Properties Trust insiders hold 1.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.62% of the shares at 80.7% float percentage. In total, 399 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.26 Million shares (or 15.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $301.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.21 Million shares, or about 14.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $266.66 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Service Properties Trust (SVC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 7,255,719 shares. This is just over 4.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.69 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $53.84 Million.