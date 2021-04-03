Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s traded shares stood at 530,358 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.34, to imply a decline of -2.01% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The SCR share’s 52-week high remains $45, putting it -70.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.43. The company has a valuation of $1.32 Billion, with an average of 659.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 398.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SCR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.88, implying an increase of 70.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.5 and $61.39 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCR has been trading 133.07% off suggested target high and -14.58% from its likely low.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s Major holders

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 369,900 shares. This is just over 0.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 341Thousand, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about $9.2 Million.