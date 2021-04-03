Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s traded shares stood at 276,383 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.62, to imply a decline of -7.97% or -$4.04 in intraday trading. The SRRK share’s 52-week high remains $70, putting it -50.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.28. The company has a valuation of $1.6 Billion, with an average of 310.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 247.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SRRK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

After registering a -7.97% downside in the last session, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $54.97 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 15.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.44%, and -17.92% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -3.94%. Short interest in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) saw shorts transact 1.47 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.4, implying an increase of 44.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $59 and $79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRRK has been trading 69.46% off suggested target high and 26.56% from its likely low.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) shares are +163.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.83% against 7.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20.7% this quarter before falling -12.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 91.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $5.8 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.03 Million and $3.9 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.3% before jumping 48.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -51.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation insiders hold 5.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96% of the shares at 101.34% float percentage. In total, 171 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.05 Million shares (or 14.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $244.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4Million shares, or about 11.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $193.95 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1,543,247 shares. This is just over 4.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $83.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.12 Million, or 3.26% of the shares, all valued at about $60.42 Million.