Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s traded shares stood at 285,760 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32, to imply a decline of -4.39% or -$1.47 in intraday trading. The SANA share’s 52-week high remains $44.6, putting it -39.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.21. The company has a valuation of $6Billion, with an average of 366.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 937.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SANA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.72.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.75, implying an increase of 24.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SANA has been trading 40.63% off suggested target high and 9.38% from its likely low.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 84.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 391,800 shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 181.79 Thousand, or 0.1% of the shares, all valued at about $5.59 Million.