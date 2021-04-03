REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s traded shares stood at 1,030,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.23, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The REVG share’s 52-week high remains $20.75, putting it -7.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.5. The company has a valuation of $1.24 Billion, with an average of 331.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 355.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for REV Group, Inc. (REVG), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give REVG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) trade information

After registering a 0.37% upside in the last session, REV Group, Inc. (REVG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.23 this Tuesday, Mar 30, jumping 4.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.97%, and 47.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 118.27%. Short interest in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw shorts transact 855.27 Million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.57, implying a decline of -19.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.4 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REVG has been trading 14.4% off suggested target high and -61.52% from its likely low.

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing REV Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. REV Group, Inc. (REVG) shares are +143.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 573.33% against 26.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 311.1% this quarter before jumping 180% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $623.65 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $640.74 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $546.31 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -175.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

REVG Dividends

REV Group, Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 07 and June 11, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. REV Group, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 4.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s Major holders

REV Group, Inc. insiders hold 3.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.84% of the shares at 99.45% float percentage. In total, 149 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIP, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33.77 Million shares (or 52.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $297.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pzena Investment Management, LLC with 4.53 Million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $39.93 Million.

We also have Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the REV Group, Inc. (REVG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value holds roughly 1,024,291 shares. This is just over 1.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 719.12 Thousand, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about $6.34 Million.